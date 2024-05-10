Walmart confirms its 'Pro' Google TV streamer is landing this month

Details about Walmart’s new 4K Google TV streaming box first emerged just last month after a listing was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. Since then, some people have already managed to get their hands on the device early. Now Walmart has confirmed a launch window for the Onn Pro.

In a statement to 9to5Google , Walmart revealed it will be launching the Onn Pro soon. No exact date was given, but the company did say that the device will be available to everyone “this month.” It was also confirmed that the streaming box will go on sale for $49.88.

The Walmart spokesperson states:

Yes, this month, Walmart is launching the latest in streaming innovation from the retailer’s private brand, onn., in collaboration with Google: the onn. Google TV 4K Pro Streaming Device. The new device will be available for $49.88, and offers incredible new features like 4K streaming, Dolby/DTS audio and smart hub capabilities, including hands-free voice control and compatibility with Google Home devices to use “Hey Google” commands.

As mentioned earlier, some people have already gotten their hands on the tech. On top of that, the Onn Pro has already appeared on Walmart’s website in certain locations, allowing some customers to order it before launch. So it hasn’t exactly been the cleanest of rollouts. You can try and see if one is available for order in your location.