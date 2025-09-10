Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (September 10)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: September 10, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a stunning picture of a butterfly from reader John William. After that, we have a peaceful shot of a sunset over South Carolina from reader (and frequent contributor) Julius Earle, Jr. This time, Julius didn’t use an old classic Android phone — that was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! Next, we have a terrific shot of a waterfall in Slovakia. That one comes from reader Pleva who used a Samsung Galaxy S24 to shoot it! After that, we have a great photo of Ladakh in India from reader Bhavik Patel. Next, we have a super cute photo of two birds having a chat. That one comes from reader John Wilcox and was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus! Finally, we have a photo of some flowers in Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands. That one comes from reader Mark Herold and was shot with a Google Pixel 7a. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a great photo of a castle-like building from Joe Maring. We also have a pic of a lattice structure from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a photo of a sunflower with a friendly visitor from Kaitlyn Cimino.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

