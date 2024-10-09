Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 9)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: October 9, 2024 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Because you’ve made Wallpaper Wednesday so popular, we are now doubling the number of reader-submitted wallpapers featured each week! Previously, we would do three images, but now we’re bumping that up to six. You guys are just too good at this!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a majestic photo of some very tall trees from reader Suman. Next, we have a breathtaking pic of the city of Recife in Brazil, as seen from above. That comes from reader Adriano Prezniska, and was shot with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! After that, we have a forest path covered with leaves in Hyderabad from reader Griot, who used a OnePlus Nord for the capture. Next, we have a photo perfect for dark themes that shows some beach foliage at night. That comes from reader Suraj. We also have an amazing shot of the bizarre fruits from a rambutan tree. Reader Noble Johnson shot that with a realme 8! Finally, we have a peaceful shot of a rocky stream from reader Varun, who used a Google Pixel 6 for the capture. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a beautiful seaside photo from Bogdan Petrovan. Next, we have a whole bunch of rocks from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a great shot of Osaka castle in Japan from Jonathan Feist.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please avoid sending images purely created with AI. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

