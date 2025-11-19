Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (November 19)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! We’re switching things up a bit! C. Scott Brown is way too busy making amazing videos and other pressing content lately, so Wallpaper Wednesday duties have been handed to me. Let me introduce myself! I’m Edgar Cervantes, 10-year resident Head of Imaging and Photography here at Android Authority.

In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: November 19, 2025 We know we’ve missed some weeks, but we’re back and ready to give you another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

By the way, we also changed the system we use to collect your submissions, so we have no wallpapers from our readers this week. Think of this more as an introduction to a new era. We’ll include your submissions next week! Please start submitting your own wallpapers so I can share them with the world!

For now, here are a few wallpapers from the Android Authority staff. These will look great on your phone, tablet, or PC.

Today’s gallery is relatively light, featuring only four images. Remember, we don’t have access to new submissions this time, but that is changing next week!

For now, here are some wallpapers coming from our own Rita El Khoury and Jonathan Feist. The first two come from Rita, featuring some scenery from her travels. The unique architecture lends itself to a geometrical and colorful appearance. And if you prefer something more serene, the underbridge wallpaper seamlessly blends the wonders of architecture and natural beauty.

Rita’s images are both in portrait orientation, so they work great for smartphones and tablets, but not so much for computers. Jonathan presents us with a set of gorgeous images in landscape orientation.

The first one showcases leaves in their natural state. I can relate to this one because I live in a place with plenty of trees, and the scenery is very similar to what we see here. We’re right in the middle of the fall, and this image showcases the colors of the season. There’s also the shot of the moon. We always marvel over our satellite, and these close-up shots are especially mesmerizing.

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

