Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 28)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: May 28, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a fantastic photo of a palm tree overlooking the ocean in San Juan, Puerto Rico. That comes from reader Juan Martinez Navedo and was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus! Next, we have a cool photo of a cow in the woods from reader Sanjana K., who used a realme 8i for the shot! After that, we have a cool snap of the Baliayati Palace in Bangladesh from reader Fahad Abdullah Prottoy. Fahad captured that with an HONOR X6b! Next, we have a great photo of some Chinese lanterns from reader (and frequent contributor) Cipudul. As usual, Cipudul captured that with a Google Pixel 7! After that, we have a unique photo of a rare circular rainbow from reader Rajkiran Lingala. Rajkiran shot that with an iPhone XR! Finally, we have a peaceful shot of some boats floating in a French harbor. That one comes from reader Juan Martinez and was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S9! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a lovely photo of a mountain from Chris Thomas. We also have a terrific shot of some colorful light panels from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have some lovely pink flowers from Jonathan Feist, which he captured using the vivo X200 and its massive attachable lens!

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.