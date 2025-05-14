Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 14)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a fantastic photo of a bright yellow leaf in front of a green jungle from reader Rajkiran Lingala. Next, we have a beautiful photo of a goose hanging out at a lake. That comes from reader Jacqueline Gay, who used a Google Pixel 9 Pro to capture it! After that, we have a stunning, heavily stylized pic of a tree in Plymouth, MN, from reader (and frequent contributor) Rick L. Thompson. Rick used a Google Pixel 8a for that one! Next, we have a gorgeous shot of Manitou Springs, CO, as seen from the Manitou Incline. That comes from reader Julius Earle, Jr., and was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! After that, we have a cool black-and-white photo perfect for minimalist layouts. That comes from reader Ahmed Mozakkir Shimanto and was captured with a OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite! Finally, we have a relaxing photo of palm trees in Puerto Rico. That one comes from reader Juan Martinez Navedo and was captured with a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a pair of luscious red flowers from Jonathan Feist. We also have a terrific shot of an ancient statue from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a great photo of some classic Barcelona architecture from Hadlee Simons.

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.