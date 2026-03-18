Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (March 18)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: March 18, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

I like starting things off with some submissions from the Android Authority team. The first two come from Rita El Khoury, one of our most active Wallpaper Wednesday contributors. One of them is an abstract image of some colorful lights in a circular shape. It looks very intriguing; you can almost get lost in the image. I also loved the image of what appears to be asphalt, with a painted man using an umbrella. It’s super cute!

Sometimes, minimalism beats any elaborate image. The third wallpaper comes from Zac Kew-Denniss, and it features only a circle on a deep black background. It’s so simple, it’s captivating.

OK, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter, which are yours! This time around, we’re showcasing three of them. The picture of the vehicle comes from Avadhoot Mestri, and he shot it using a Sony Xperia 1 II. I happen to love the classic look of both the car and the image.

The 5th wallpaper features some cute sunflowers. We all love these little flowers, right? The image is simple, but it strikes a peaceful feeling we all know. It was shot using a Moto E40.

If you prefer something a bit moody, Minenhle Msizi Dube also did a great job capturing the last wallpaper. I am not sure what kind of flower that is, but it looks very unique, and the editing is mesmerizing.

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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