Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (March 19)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: March 19, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a beautiful macro shot of an orange flower from reader (and frequent contributor) Kedrig Koka. Kedrig used a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for that shot! Next, we have a nice photo of a tiny bug on a green leaf from reader Devendra Tamang, who used a Google Pixel 7a for the capture. After that, we have a spooky photo of the moon from reader Soumen Das. Soumen used a Motorola Moto G52 for that photo! Next, we have a peaceful shot of the sunset at Gränsö Slott in Västervik, Sweden, from reader Cazper Vestblom. Cazper shot that with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra! After that, we have another macro shot, this time of some cotton swabs from reader Anurag Halder. Anurag used a Samsung Galaxy M51 (with some post-processing in Adobe Lightroom) for the capture! Finally, we have a terrific photo of a sunset beach in Puerto Rico from reader (and frequent contributor) Rick L. Thompson. Rick used a Google Pixel 8a for that photo! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a cool-looking statue from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have part of a neat geometric building from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a great shot of a drone flying over New York City from Jonathan Feist.

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

