Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 8)

Jacob Itamar Cohen

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 8, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got three awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Let’s kick things off with an awesome image our own Jonathan Feist captured during his recent trip to Scotland. It features a hill with interesting, yellow flowers. The contrast in colors between the yellow plants and the blue sky creates a harmonious balance, making it a great option to use as a background. I always say it, nature offers some of the best photographs around!

The second wallpaper comes from Paul Jones, one of our main video producers. Between videos and other work, here at Android Authority, he also gets to go on adventures, and here’s a glimpse of one of them. It’s a captivating image of a lighthouse, with waves crashing dramatically against the rocks below.

Lastly, for our submissions from the Android Authority team, here’s a striking sunset view of Vancouver. This one comes courtesy of Adam Birney. You guys know how much I like sunsets, and this one certainly doesn’t disappoint.

OK, it’s time to move on to the wallpapers that matter. The 4th wallpaper comes from Bharathwaj Bala. He gives us a view of a field filled with white daisies, with Mount Shahdag towering in the background. It was captured with a Samsung Galaxy A55.

Next up is an image by Christopher Tobar, which is a bit different. We usually try to capture images in focus, but there is a beauty to out-of-focus shots when executed correctly. This one also makes for a beautiful wallpaper, adding a touch of beauty to the background without becoming too distracting. It was shot with a Fuji X-T4, using a 16mm F/1.4 lens. This one hits two soft spots for me. For starters, it was shot in Coronado, San Diego, CA. I grew up close by and know the area very well. Also, I absolutely love Fuji cameras! Good one, bro.

Now, the last wallpaper has to be my favorite. I have a bit of an obsession with watches, too, and I am fond of pocket watches. Not only that, but this is a Hamilton, which happens to be my favorite brand (I love my Hamilton Ventura!). Jacob Itamar Cohen captures the history and tradition of horology perfectly with this image. It’s simple, classic, clean, and absolutely mesmerizing. I wonder if the displayed time has any significance. Let us know in the comments, Jacob!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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