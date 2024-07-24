Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 24)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 24, 2024 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

Because you’ve made Wallpaper Wednesday so popular, we are now doubling the number of reader-submitted wallpapers featured each week! Previously, we would do three images, but now we’re bumping that up to six. You guys are just too good at this!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a great shot of what’s going on under the hood of a green sports car from reader Justin Read. Next, we have a breathtaking shot of a waterfall in Waimea Valley from reader Paul Van Beek. After that, we have a terrific photo of Sadpara Lake in Pakistan from reader Maham Javed. Maham shot that with a Samsung Galaxy Note 20! Next, we have a photo of Deception Pass in Washington from reader Evan Engle, who shot it with a Lumia 1020! We also have a cool shot of a bird perched somewhere in South Africa from reader Sandile Hadebe. Sandile shot that with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra! Finally, we have a cold-looking shot of southern New Jersey taken last February from reader Stephen Nico. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a shot of some beach sand that’s heavy on texture from Bogdan Petrovan. Next, we have some pretty purple flowers from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a shot of a person crossing a rainbow-colored street from Rushil Agrawal.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please avoid sending images purely created with AI. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

You might like

Comments