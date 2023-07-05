Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 5)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 5, 2023

We’ve got three awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have some images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a stunning macro photo of some mold by reader Maciej Szymczak. Maciej shot that with a Google Pixel 5! Next, we have an astounding photo of a foggy forest from reader Sadeeq Ishan, who captured the photo with a Pixel 4 XL. Finally, we have a cool macro shot of a plant from reader Dominik Garner. Dominik also used a Pixel for that shot, this time with a Pixel 6a (with an added macro lens). Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a terrific photo of an old truck from Kaitlyn Cimino. Next, we have a pleasant closeup of some pine needles by Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have an aerial shot of Cape Town from Hadlee Simons.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work. That’s just not cool.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your website, your Twitter, your Instagram, etc. Ready to submit? Send us an email by clicking here. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

