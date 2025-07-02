Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (July 2)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: July 2, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have the perfect photo for you gamers out there: a macro shot of the left trigger and bumper of an Xbox controller. That one comes from reader Adoss! Next, we have some pretty purple flowers from reader Hardik P. After that, we have a very wide shot of some farm land in India from reader Akhi. Next, we have an amazing, almost unreal shot of a rose with some raindrops on it. That comes from reader Cristina Constantinescu who used a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for the capture! After that, we have a great pic of a heron in Brazil from reader Paulo Roberto Freitas Da Silva. Finally, we have an incredible photo of a palm leaf from reader Anurag Halder. Anurag shot that with a Samsung Galaxy A55 (with some post-processing in Adobe Lightroom). Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have three shots from Rita El Khoury that were all so good I couldn’t pick just one. Each shot is of the same building, but they all have their own vibe.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.