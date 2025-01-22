Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (January 22)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: January 22, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a calming photo of a Goa beach from reader Navpreet Singh, who used a realme C53 for the capture. Next, we have a truly creative shot from reader Reden that shows a hand reaching toward a small table lamp. Reden captured it with a realme GT Neo 2! After that, we have a shot of the city of Kotor in Montenegro from reader Drasko Scekic. Drasko used a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for that one! Next, we have a great photo of the iconic Space Needle in Seattle from reader JV Villarreal, Jr. After that, we have a peaceful photo of an Oregon beach at sunset from reader April Loschiavo. April shot that with a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Finally, we have an out-of-focus photo of a town in Nigeria from reader Kaycee Ozoemena, who shot it with a Samsung Galaxy A14. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a lush photo of a stream as seen through some bright green foliage from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a macro shot of a bee on a flower from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a lonesome bird on a tree branch from Hadlee Simons.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

