Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (December 27)

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: December 27, 2023 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

We’ve got three awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have some images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a crystal clear shot of the Truman Reservoir in Missouri from reader John Furman. John shot that with this year’s Reader’s Choice Award-winning phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra! Next, we have a photo of the sun setting over Dolan Springs, Arizona, from reader John Bradley. Finally, we have a peaceful photo of a docked boat from reader Mandar Marathe. Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have an amazing waterfall photo by Adam Birney. Next, we have a terrific photo of some trees lining a dirt path by Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a picture of some moss on a fence by Jonathan Feist.

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work. That’s just not cool.

You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your website, your Instagram, etc. Ready to submit? Send us an email by clicking here. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

