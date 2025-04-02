Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (April 2)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: April 2, 2025 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a green tropical plant in Puerto Rico from reader (and frequent contributor) Rick L. Thompson. Rick used a Google Pixel 8a for the capture! Next, we have a macro shot of a plant in Abuja, Nigeria, from reader Kaycee, who used a Tecno W3 for the capture! After that, we have a peaceful photo of a tiny waterfall in India from reader Dora Chatterjee. Dora shot that with a vivo X60! Next, we have an amazing shot of a shell on a beach from reader (and frequent contributor) Han Le. Han shot that with a Google Pixel 6 Pro! After that, we have a super cute photo of a cat looking displeased to have its photo taken. That comes from Bob McDougall, who used a Google Pixel 7 Pro! Finally, we have a terrific photo of the moon from reader Reza. Believe it or not, Reza shot that with a Samsung Galaxy A55! Thanks so much for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a flowing stream from Zac Kew-Denniss. We also have a rock on some…muck? slime?…from Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a really cool-looking fish from Jonathan Feist.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

