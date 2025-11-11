World’s first Android 16 e-reader is here, and it fits in your pocket

Amazon

TL;DR Viwoods’ AiPaper Reader is the first E Ink device running Android 16.

The 6.13-inch Carta 1300 display pairs with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4G data, and a physical AI shortcut button.

It is available now, priced at $279.99, from Viwoods and third-party retailers like Amazon.

Viwoods’ newest AiPaper Reader just became the first E Ink device to ship with Android 16. While Viwoods isn’t the first brand to blend E Ink with Android, it’s the first to do so on Google’s latest software, a distinction that hints at faster updates and a push to make e-readers feel less isolated from the rest of the Android ecosystem.

Specs-wise, the pocket-sized e-reader is built around a 6.13-inch Carta 1300 display at 300ppi, offering faster refresh rates and higher contrast than older panels. With a design that measures 6.7mm thick and just 138g, it looks more like a small phone than a tablet, making it an easy everyday carry for readers who want something portable.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Inside, the AiPaper Reader runs Android 16 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It connects over dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, or 4G LTE with a SIM slot for data-only use. A 2,580mAh battery powers the E Ink screen, which should translate to solid endurance despite the modest capacity. The device also includes a physical AI shortcut button that can instantly summon ChatGPT, Gemini, or DeepSeek for voice-based queries.

Most e-readers still rely on older Android versions or closed ecosystems. By shipping with Android 16, Viwoods opens the door to a wider app library, modern security updates, and potentially Google Play access right out of the box. Notably, there’s no stylus here, but that’s by design. Viwoods isn’t chasing the note-taking crowd, like the Remarkable PaperPro Move. Still, it’s a promising step toward making E Ink devices feel more like full Android handhelds. Notably, it’s unclear how optimized Android 16’s interface will feel on monochrome hardware.

The AiPaper Reader is available now from Viwoods’ official site for $279.99 as well as from third-party retailers like Amazon.

Follow