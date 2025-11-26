The only Android 16 e-reader available just got a 15% holiday price cut

Amazon

Viwoods’ AiPaper Reader earned attention at launch as the first e-reader to run Android 16. In the spirit of Black Friday deals, it’s now a bit cheaper to give it a go. As long as you’re a Prime member, the device is currently available for $237, down from its launch price of $279.

The AiPaper Reader stands out because it behaves less like a traditional e-reader and more like a pocketable smart device. It runs Android 16, which helps it stand out from the crowd of e-readers using older software (or stuck in closed ecosystems). Unlike Kindles, for example, it supports full app installs. The device also includes 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, and there’s a 4G LTE SIM slot for staying connected away from Wi-Fi, though for data-only use.

For comfortable reading, the device uses a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display at 300 ppi, keeping text crisp while minimizing eye strain. Viwoods also included a dedicated AI button on the side, which triggers access to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or DeepSeek, adding a smart-assistant edge that helps it stand out in the e-reader crowd.

My favorite aspect of the device is its portability. It weighs about 138g and measures just 6.7mm thick, making it genuinely pocketable. For shoppers used to carrying a Kindle, it feels noticeably closer to phone dimensions. Unlike the similarly sized reMarkable Paper Pro Move, though, the AiPaper Reader doesn’t offer stylus support, and the lighting setup is more basic than what you’ll find on higher-end e-readers. Still, if your priority is flexibility, the AiPaper Reader offers plenty.

Simply put, Android 16 makes the AiPaper Reader stand out in a category that doesn’t always see modern software rollouts. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the current 15% discount makes it an even more appealing option.

