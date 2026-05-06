30+ stunning wallpapers I shot with the vivo X300 Ultra's wild 400mm detachable lens

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

It’s no secret that vivo has been pushing the envelope with mobile photography, but its latest flagship — the vivo X300 Ultra — and the new detachable telephoto extenders take things to an entirely different level.

I recently spent some time at a farm experimenting with the X300 Ultra and its massive 400mm ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra. Despite the 248g weight making it a bit of a handful to balance, the results are staggering. I was able to capture everything from the texture of the moon (of course, with some AI processing in the mix) to the fine details of farm animals with a level of sharpness that makes you feel like you’re wielding a professional DSLR rather than a smartphone.

I’ve put together a collection of these zoomed-in shots for you to download as wallpapers, showcasing what that 17x optical equivalent can do. While I used them for nature shots, this 400mm lens would be a total game-changer for capturing the action at a cricket match or getting a front-row view at a concert from the back of the arena.

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It’s honestly a shame that vivo still doesn’t officially sell its devices in the US, because this modular approach to lenses is some of the most fun I’ve had with a camera in years. Luckily, vivo is launching the phone globally, so more of you will finally get to experience the power of this kit, and if 400mm feels like overkill, their more compact 200mm extender is just as impressive for daily carry.

vivo X300 Ultra Great video capture • 35mm main camera • Big battery MSRP: €1,999.99 One of the best camera phones of 2026 The vivo X300 Ultra offers unique cameras, a big battery and powerful chipset, and a ton of video capture options. See price at Amazon Positives Unique cameras

Unique cameras Great video capture with many options

Great video capture with many options Impressive battery life

Impressive battery life 1TB of storage in Europe

1TB of storage in Europe Bright screen Cons Ultra-thick camera bump

Ultra-thick camera bump Heavy design

Heavy design Poor sustained performance

Poor sustained performance Incredibly expensive

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