This Android camera heavyweight raises the bar with 200MP telephoto and pro-grade video

TL;DR Vivo has launched the X300 and X300 Pro globally with new ZEISS-branded camera hardware and OriginOS 6.

The X300 Pro is the higher-end model, offering a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera and a larger battery.

The X300 starts at €1,049 (~$1,215), while the X300 Pro will cost €1,399 (~$1,620)

This yeah, vivo is marking its 30th anniversary with two new flagships, the X300 and X300 Pro, and the highlights are simple: 200MP ZEISS imaging across the board, plus a fresh global debut for OriginOS 6. The formula here isn’t shock value; it’s a focused push on photography, performance, and long-term software support that reads like a confident year-over-year step rather than a gamble.

Both phones lean hard on ZEISS hardware and tuning, but they take different routes to get there. The X300 pairs a 200MP Ultra-Sensing HPB main camera with a 50MP ZEISS APO telephoto (LYT-602) and a 50MP ultrawide (JN1). The Pro flips things for telephoto fans, using a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto as its centerpiece, backed by a 50MP “gimbal-grade” main camera (vivo × Sony LYT-828, 1/1.28-inch) and a 50MP ultrawide. Both phones also upgrade the selfie system with a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle front camera with autofocus.

As for the software tricks around the camera, the X300 series layers ZEISS Natural Portrait, Multi-Focal HD Portrait, and Night Portrait on top of its core imaging. The Pro adds more niche telephoto tricks like ZEISS Mirotar bokeh and 20x long-range Motion Snapshot, which are all ideal if your camera roll swings between concert stages and weekend hiking trails. Video support is equally serious too, with both phones supporting 4K at 120fps recording.

That said, the Pro goes further with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and 4K 120fps 10-bit Log for creators who actually grade their footage. There’s also 4K Stage All-in-One Recording (capturing HD photos while filming) and Dual-View Stage Video for split-perspective clips. Further, both models also support vivo’s ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, though availability details remain unclear for now. We took the X300 Pro out for a spin earlier this month, and it’s already shaping up to be a serious contender for the best camera phone of the year. Of course, we’ll reserve our final verdict for the full review.

On the hardware front, both phones are designed with usability in mind. The X300 comes in at 190g and 7.95mm thick, while the Pro is only a hair thicker at 7.99mm but noticeably heavier at 226g, which is understandable given the extra hardware. Both offer IP68 and IP69 protection, dual stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The X300 comes in Phantom Black, Mist Blue, Iris Purple, Halo Pink, and Summit Red, while the X300 Pro keeps Black and Blue and adds Dune Brown and Cloud White.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 powers both devices, and early performance results don’t disappoint at all. The Pro also gets vivo’s Pro Imaging Chip VS1 to boost output speed, clarity, and noise reduction. Display specs are similar: Both use 120Hz 8T LTPO panels, though the X300 is more compact at 6.31 inches (1216×2640), while the Pro stretches to 6.78 inches (1260×2800). You also get eye-comfort protections like SGS Low Blue Light and TÜV Flicker-Free, alongside HDR10+ and Netflix HDR support, with the Pro also adding support for Dolby Vision.

Battery follows a similar pattern, where the X300 offers 6,040mAh capacity and the Pro bumps that to 6,510mAh. Both support 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging and use vivo’s BlueVolt tech with 4th-gen silicon negative electrode materials for better thermal performance and longevity. vivo even claims you can get away with about four minutes of voice calling on just 1% charge, which can come in clutch during emergencies. Some European markets will see a smaller 5,440mAh cell on the X300 Pro, interestingly making it smaller than the standard X300.

Another major focus of the device is on the OS. vivo’s OriginOS 6 makes its global debut here, built on Android 16 with the company’s Smooth Engine and refreshed Origin Design system. The update brings smarter UI elements like Origin Island and Flip Cards, plus productivity upgrades through vivo Office Kit for easier file transfers and cross-device work. Additionally, AI features are baked in, including Google Gemini integration for heavier tasks, while privacy tools are unified under the new vivo security umbrella. What’s more is that vivo is promising five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.

The manufacturer says the X300 will start at €1,049 (~$1,215), while the X300 Pro will cost €1,399 (~$1,620), with availability varying by region. Broadly speaking, the X300 is shaping up to be the compact, balanced all-rounder with a strong main camera, while the X300 Pro looks tuned for telephoto-focused shooting and pro-leaning video work.

