This could be one of 2025's best camera phones, and it's just launched globally

TL;DR Vivo has launched the X200 and X200 Pro in global markets.

The X200 Pro is the top-tier model, featuring a 200MP telephoto camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

The X200 starts at ~$778 in India while the Pro variant costs ~$1,120.

We thought the vivo X100 Pro was one of the best camera phones of 2024, but the company has already revealed the X200 series in China. We didn’t have to wait too long for a wider release as the company has just launched the new flagships in global markets.

Vivo is bringing the X200 and X200 Pro to wider markets, and the two phones share a number of features. This includes the Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC, IP68/IP69 ratings, 90W wired charging, a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera (1/2.76-inch), and the Fun Touch OS 15 skin atop Android 15. Both phones are getting four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Unfortunately, vivo previously told Android Authority that it had no current plans to bring the X200 Pro Mini to global markets. However, the company didn’t completely rule out a Mini launch down the line.

Vivo X200 Pro: New best camera phone contender?

The Pro device brings some impressive core specs, such as a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED panel (2,800 x 1,260, 4,500 nits of peak brightness), a 6,000mAh silicon battery, and 30W wireless charging. The battery itself is a notable upgrade over the already impressive 5,400mAh battery seen in the X100 Pro.

Switching to the all-important camera hardware, the phone’s biggest selling point is a 200MP 3.7x periscope camera (f/2.57). This is effectively identical to the X100 Ultra’s 200MP tele lens, although that phone was restricted to China. This camera supports features like a stage mode for improved photo/video quality at concerts, full-resolution 200MP snaps, and macro photography.

The new handset also brings a 50MP LYT-818 main camera (1/1.28-inch), which is a marked drop in size compared to the one-inch cameras seen on previous Pro devices. Vivo claimed at the time of the Chinese launch that this sensor rivals one-inch sensors for photo capture and should beat them for video. We’ll just have to put that to the test.

Vivo has also introduced a landscape mode that’s a catch-all hub for modes like panoramas, light painting, and astrophotography. Other camera features include 4K/120fps video capture on main and tele cameras, a 135mm option for portraits, and a Cinematic Portrait video mode akin to Apple’s Cinematic mode.

Vivo X200: A Galaxy S25 rival in some markets The Chinese brand also had the standard X200 if you were looking for a more sensibly priced flagship phone. Expect several compromises, though, such as no wireless charging and a slightly smaller battery (5,800mAh). Vivo’s vanilla phone also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the Pro variant’s ultrasonic scanner.

We also see a few camera-related compromises. The X200 packs a much smaller 50MP main camera (IMX921, 1/1.56-inch) and a 50MP 3x camera (IMX882, macro support) in lieu of the Pro’s 200MP shooter.

You’re still getting the Dimensity 9400 chip and a great IP rating, though. This device also has a slightly smaller screen (6.67-inch) compared to the Pro handset.

Vivo is also bringing some new AI features to both phones, namely live call translations, object erasing in photos, and recorder transcription. However, all of these features require an internet connection.

Vivo X200 series price and availability

The bad news is that the X200 series won’t be coming to some key markets like Germany, the UK, and the US. However, the phones are still coming to a variety of markets. Vivo says the X200 will be available in Austria, Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The vivo X200 Pro is seeing an expanded release by comparison. The Pro device will be available in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and the UAE.

Vivo hasn’t revealed European pricing as of writing, but the X200 starts at Rs 65,999 (~$778) for the 12GB/256GB model in India. The X200 Pro is only available in a 16GB/512GB variant, and it costs Rs 94,999 (~$1,120) in India.

