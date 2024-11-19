One of the best small phones isn't getting a global launch (for now?)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a breath of fresh air for flagship Android phones , stuffing impressive hardware into a smaller form factor. Unfortunately, it sounds like one of the better alternatives to Google’s phone won’t get a global release any time soon.

A vivo representative confirmed to Android Authority that the X200 Pro Mini won’t be released outside China alongside its stablemates:

Currently only X200 and X200 Pro will be launching globally. We will keep you posted if we have any updates on Mini launch.

The representative later added that global launch plans for the X200 Pro Mini were still “TBC at this time” and that the company couldn’t confirm specific plans right now.