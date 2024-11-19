Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
One of the best small phones isn't getting a global launch (for now?)
- Vivo has confirmed that there aren’t any global launch plans for the X200 Pro Mini smartphone right now.
- The news comes as the X200 and X200 Pro are set to launch outside China.
- The company didn’t completely rule out a global launch for the Mini handset, though.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a breath of fresh air for flagship Android phones, stuffing impressive hardware into a smaller form factor. Unfortunately, it sounds like one of the better alternatives to Google’s phone won’t get a global release any time soon.
A vivo representative confirmed to Android Authority that the X200 Pro Mini won’t be released outside China alongside its stablemates:
Currently only X200 and X200 Pro will be launching globally. We will keep you posted if we have any updates on Mini launch.
The representative later added that global launch plans for the X200 Pro Mini were still “TBC at this time” and that the company couldn’t confirm specific plans right now.
This news comes as the X200 and X200 Pro launch in Malaysia, with a wider release coming later this year. Nevertheless, the statement doesn’t mean the Mini handset won’t launch outside China at all. It’s entirely possible that the phone could launch in global markets in the new year.
This is nevertheless a disappointment for fans of smaller phones. The X200 Pro Mini is actually a little smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro while offering a flat 6.39-inch display. Other notable features include an IP69 rating, a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, a gigantic 5,700mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging. The phone also offers a flexible rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP LYT-818 main camera (1/1.28-inch), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope lens with macro support.
Either way, we really hope this device eventually gets a wider release, as we’d love more choice when it comes to smaller flagship phones.