A new Mini phone is coming soon, but is it really mini?

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the X200 Pro Mini smartphone.

A company executive posted images that show the phone is the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro.

Small Android phones are a rarity these days, but it turns out a major Android OEM will release a mini phone next month. You might not want to hold your breath if you were hoping for a device in line with the iPhone 13 Mini, though.

A vivo executive confirmed on Weibo that the company will launch the vivo X200 Pro Mini. The executive also posted several images comparing the phone to an iPhone 16 Pro.

These images show a vivo device that’s roughly the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro but with a thinner design. The executive also claimed that the X200 Pro Mini has a larger battery than Pro Max iPhones. For what it’s worth, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,441mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685mAh battery.

Redefining the small phone Vivo is the latest brand to look to the 6.3-inch iPhone Pro model for size inspiration instead of the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini model. This follows the Google Pixel 8 and 9/9 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 and 14, and the base Galaxy S model. We’re still glad to see smartphone makers releasing more pocket-friendly phones, though those hoping for a sub-six-inch flagship phone might be disappointed.

What constitutes a small phone in your opinion? 209 votes 6.5-inch screen or smaller 2 % 6.3-inch screen or less 10 % A 6-inch screen or smaller 39 % A 5.7-inch screen or less 20 % A 5.4-inch screen or smaller 14 % A 5-inch screen or less 14 %

In any event, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claims the X200 Pro Mini will have a large 50MP main camera (1/1.28-inch, LYT-818), fast wired and wireless charging, the same performance as the X200 Pro, and a high-density battery (presumably a silicon battery).

We won’t have to wait long for the X200 Pro Mini as vivo confirmed an October 14 launch event in China. The company usually brings some X series phones to global markets, so we hope the Mini device is available outside China.

