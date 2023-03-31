Vivo X Fold 2 looks slim in unboxing video: But will it get a global launch?

Weibo/FlyPig

TL;DR An unboxing video has shown off the vivo X Fold 2 foldable phone.

The video suggests a thinner foldable with a similar camera system as the X90 Pro.

The company also confirmed to us that there were no current plans for a global launch.

Vivo launched its X Fold and X Fold Plus foldable phones last year, bringing a book-style foldable experience to the Chinese market. The company has confirmed that the vivo X Fold 2 is on the way soon, and an unboxing video has given us plenty more details.

Chinese content creator FlyPig posted an unboxing video on Weibo (h/t: Gizmochina), and it shows the vivo X Fold 2 in all its glory. For one, this model has a red color scheme, with a mostly leather back save for a vertical glass strip next to the hinge. Check out the first screengrab below.

The device also looks relatively thin compared to most other large foldable phones, while the content creator noted that the weight felt more in line with a conventional flagship phone.

Otherwise, a closer look at the camera bump reveals three cameras, namely an ultrawide shooter (16mm), a main camera, and a 2x telephoto shooter (47mm). Those expecting a long-range periscope camera like the previous X Fold devices will be disappointed though. Will we see a one-inch main camera here, as we saw on the vivo X90 Pro? Well, we’d be surprised given the form factor.

Other noteworthy features include two 120Hz screens, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on each screen (not that gigantic 3D Sonic Max scanner though), vivo’s take on Flex Mode, and a taskbar.

We’ll have to wait until next month’s launch event for specific details such as the specific Snapdragon chipset, battery/charging info, more camera details, and pricing. However, vivo representatives confirmed to Android Authority that this was a Chinese launch and that there were no plans for a global launch “as of this moment.”

