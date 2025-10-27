You can now test out VITURE's XR glasses at 200 Best Buy stores before you spend your cash

VITURE

If you’ve been pondering grabbing a pair of XR glasses but haven’t been sure if they’re right for you, then VITURE has you covered. The XR company has confirmed that its lineup of extended reality eyewear is now available to purchase at 200 Best Buy stores across the United States. But not only that, shoppers can also get a hands-on demo of some of its top products, including the VITURE Luma Pro.

VITURE’s in-store experience will let customers test out both 2D and 3D content, with a focus on gaming demos powered by VITURE’s immersive display tech. It also marks the retail debut of the VITURE Pro Mobile Dock, an accessory built to deliver full XR support for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 — a first for the platform.

The brand’s XR glasses use SONY micro-OLED panels and VITURE’s proprietary optical module to deliver vibrant colors and high brightness. Users can pair the glasses with a wide range of devices, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo’s aforementioned handhelds, and Steam Deck, making them a versatile choice for work or play.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

By landing on Best Buy shelves, VITURE becomes one of the first companies to bring full-display XR headsets to a major retailer in the US. “Customers have been asking for an in-person way to try our glasses for years,” said Emily Wang, co-founder and CMO of VITURE. “This partnership brings our vision of accessible XR closer to reality.”

The Best Buy rollout builds on recent momentum from VITURE’s retail presence at Micro Center and B&H Photo Video in North America, as well as global sales in Europe, Hong Kong, Thailand, and beyond. The move follows a steady increase in public interest in wearables, like Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses that are also on display at Best Buy.

