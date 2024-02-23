Vision Pro owners concerned after multiple reports of mysterious cracks

inphenite

TL;DR Owners are reporting cracks on the front glass of their Vision Pros.

The cracks are said to have occurred spontaneously.

All of the reported cracks are nearly identical and appear in the same location.

Imagine spending $3,500 on something, only to have it suddenly break without any fault of your own. That’s exactly what some owners are saying happened to them with their Vision Pros.

It’s been three weeks since Apple launched its first generation VR/AR headset. Now some owners are flocking to Reddit to report a mysterious crack that spontaneously developed on the front glass.

First spotted by MacRumors, a handful of Redditors are claiming that a crack suddenly appeared on their device. Each report has photos that appear to show nearly identical hairline cracks located where the nose bridge is. In addition, these Redditors claim they did nothing that would normally cause a crack to occur, like dropping it on the ground.

One Redditor who goes by dornbirn states that they polished the front glass, put its cover on, and saw the crack the next morning. The other affected owners also mentioned putting the cover on or storing the device in its case.

There’s currently no known cause for these cracks, but some believe it could be the result of an overheating issue. There’s also speculation that the crack is occurring due to a design flaw that’s exerting too much pressure on the glass when tightening the straps.

It’s unknown how widespread this issue is, but it’s an issue that could potentially cost owners a lot of money. With Apple Care, repairing this damage costs $300, and that balloons up to $800 without it. When reaching out to Apple, some of the owners say they were told they have to pay for the repair costs because the issue hasn’t been recognized as a manufacturing defect.

