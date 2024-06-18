Report: Apple suspends work on Vision Pro 2, but it's not abandoning the product line

Apple

TL;DR According to a new report, Apple might have suspended development on the Vision Pro 2.

This information comes from supply chain vendors familiar with Vision Pro assembly.

Allegedly, Apple is still invested in AR/XR headsets but is more focused on a cheaper version of the original product.

When the Vision Pro launched a year ago, it became an immediate meme thanks to its high price. The Vision Pro is a marvel of engineering that brings together technologies we hadn’t seen before, but even if you can argue it was priced fairly, at a list of $3,499, it was most certainly priced beyond the reach of most people. Because of this, it shouldn’t be surprising that industry scuttlebutt points to weak adoption of the Vision Pro.

However, how does this affect the expected Vision Pro 2? According to a new report from The Information, it may not reach the market. Citing industry insiders working in the supply chain for the Vision Pro, the report suggests Apple may have suspended development on the Vision Pro follow-up.

Before you exclaim out a “told you so” to anyone who thought the Vision Pro was a surefire hit, the report does mention that Apple isn’t abandoning AR/XR headsets. Note that Apple is suspending development on the Vision Pro 2, not canceling it. At any time, it could resume development.

Also, Apple has always had two new Vision products in the pipeline: a leaner, cheaper version of the Vision Pro and a better, more powerful follow-up, supposedly the Vision Pro 2. While the latter product appears to be on an indefinite hold, the former is still in development, albeit at a bit of a standstill.

The problem with making the Vision Pro cheaper is that Apple doesn’t know which corners to cut. It wants to keep the high-res optics of the Vision Pro, but those are its most expensive aspects. This conundrum has allegedly caused Apple to delay the launch of a sub-$2,000 Vision product until at least 2025.

While this report makes it seem like Apple is still in it to win it with the Vision line, it also shows the company may have hit a rare flop in its roster. While the Vision Pro is clearly a forward-thinking product, Apple is still a profit-seeking organization, and if it doesn’t sell, the company will need to move on, eventually.

