Today is your last chance to get Visible Plus for only $30 a month for 2 years

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

At the beginning of December of last year, Visible introduced a new deal to celebrate the New Year, letting customers lock in a discounted rate on Visible Basic and Visible Plus for the next 25 months. While this wasn’t too different from the semi-recurring discount sales the carrier often holds, the SWITCH25 promotion introduced the lowest rate for Plus to date at just $30 a month.

Have you considered switching to Visible but are on the fence? Today (January 31) is your last opportunity to lock in these rates. For those who are increasingly irritated by Verizon’s latest price increases, Visible is in our opinion the very best alternative for those who prefer Verizons’s network.

In total, this promotion saves you $125 over two years compared to Visible’s standard pricing — or an impressive $375 for those who opt for Visible Plus. This is even better than the pricing on an annual plan, especially for Plus, as it usually works out to closer to $32 a month. Unlike the annual plan, this New Year’s promotion doesn’t require you to pay more than a month in advance.

Don’t want Visible’s highest-priority service? Right now you can also get Visible Basic for just $20 a month for 25 months, a savings of $5 a month. To take advantage of either deal, you must be a new member and enter the code SWITCH25 during checkout.

Is Visible worth it? We go into more detail in our Visible vs Verizon guide, but the short answer is yes. Not only do you get the reliability of Verizon’s network, but Visible Plus includes unlimited data with 50GB of high-priority speeds — which is an equivalent priority to what you’d get with a mid-tier or higher Verizon postpaid plan. After that speeds are slowed down to the same as you’d get with Verizon’s lower-tier MyPlan Welcome Unlimited.

Really the only downside to Visible is that you get online only customer service and no brick-and-mortar support, but you still get the same great network and a prepaid service that’s actually owned by Verizon directly.

For Verizon customers scared away by the recent price increases who have their own devices or don’t mind paying full price (or using Affirm for a payment plan) for a new one, Visible is really hard to beat.

