This deal gives you Visible Plus or Plus Pro for $5 less per month for the next year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Right now, you can get $5 off a month for a year if you sign up for Visible or Visible Plus.

The deal is for new customers only but doesn’t require an annual plan, just the use of the code SPRING5.

The Spring promotion is set to end on June 30th, so you’ll have until then to activate service.

Visible is easily one of the best mobile carriers in the U.S., thanks to a combination of great service and low pricing. All three plans offer truly unlimited data, and the Visible Plus and Plus Pro plans even include premium data. This means you’ll be prioritized similarly to customers on Verizon’s mid-tier or higher postpaid plans.

While all three plans have their merits, for most consumers, I personally recommend Visible Plus or Plus Pro.

The Visible Plus plans were already great values at just $30 and $45 a month, respectively. Unlike many competitors, those prices include taxes and fees. Looking to save even more? Right now, Visible is offering new members an additional $5 off per month on either plan for the next 12 months. Unfortunately, existing customers won’t qualify.

To be clear, this discount doesn’t requirean annual payment or any other commitment. Just use the promo code SPRING5 between now and June 30 to lock in the discounted rate for a full year.

Wondering what sets Visible apart? Our Visible vs Verizon guide dives into the subject a bit deeper, but ultimately, Visible gives you the same priority network access you’d get from Big Red, without the extras like in-store or phone support. All communication and setup are handled through the app or website. You’ll still have access to insurance options and device financing through Affirm, though.

If you have strong Verizon coverage and are tired of paying premium prices, we highly recommend giving Visible Plus a try. For the most Verizon-like experience, go with Visible Plus Pro, but both plans offer excellent features and pricing.

