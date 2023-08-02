Visible's cheapest plan is now even cheaper for everyone, permanently

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The cheapest Visible plan used to be $30. However, now it is $25 — permanently.

The plan still includes unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot, but also includes the same limitations.

Visible’s more expensive and comprehensive Plus plan is not changing.

The Visible network — powered by Verizon’s towers — has always been a good buy for budget-conscious shoppers. At $30 each month with all taxes and fees included, it’s difficult to find a better no-contract wireless plan that includes unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot.

However, over the past year, Visible has been offering limited-time discounts on this plan. Those discounts brought it down to just $25 each month. Today, the company announced that it is done with those limited-time deals and is making the $25 price permanent.

Nothing about the plan itself is changing. It still only includes service in the United States and its territories, and your data speeds will still be deprioritized during times of heavy traffic. Your hotspot is limited to 5Mbps speeds and only will connect to one device. There is also still free talk and text to Canada and Mexico, but no data while visiting. Even with all this in mind, basic smartphone service for just $25 each month is a terrific deal.

If you’re already on the basic plan, you don’t need to do anything. Your bill will drop by $5 starting today. If you’re not a Visible customer yet, you can sign up and lock in that $25 rate.

What about the Plus plan? The carrier’s more expensive and more comprehensive plan is not changing. It’s still $45 each month (taxes and fees included) and still offers all the benefits of the basic plan. It ups the ante by allowing for ultra-wideband access where available, a lock-in of 50GB of high-speed data before deprioritization kicks in, roaming data support in Mexico and Canada, and a few more perks for international travelers.

