Visible Plus is now a much better option for international trips thanks to a new useful new perk

TL;DR Visible is adding two new features for Visible Plus users.

The Global Pass perk is getting an upgrade, as the monthly free day now rolls over allowing you to bank up to 12 days in total.

There is also a new HD toggle in the app, allowing you to improve quality from the previous cap of 720p to Full HD.

Visible is already one of my top recommendations for those looking for an alternative to the main three carriers, but today the prepaid carrier is making two new changes for Visible Plus customers that make the experience even better (as first discovered via Reddit). This includes a new perk (or well, technically an upgrade to an existing one) that is aimed at those who travel internationally at least once per year.

For those who don’t know, Visible Plus gives you one free Global Pass day a month that can be used in over 140 countries. While this pass had a value of about $10, it was also wasted for those who don’t travel out of the country every single month. That’s most of us, I’d wager.

Going forward the free Global Pass day will rollover month to month, allowing you to bank up to 12 Global Pass days in total. This is about the average length of an out-of-country trip for many of us, making the Global Pass benefit much more useful than it was previously. As always, you can also add additional Global Pass days for $10 (or $5 for a few select locations).

While this new Global Pass rollover perk is the biggest change, that’s not the only improvement rolling out today. Previously Visible Plus had 50GB priority data that’s just as fast as you’d get from a postpaid Verizon plan, but the catch was you could only get 720p video quality. With the latest app update Visible Plus customers will now see a new toggle for HD video allowing you to enable higher-quality video if you don’t mind the extra hit to your data consumption.

Don’t have Visible but now tempted? Take a closer look at the carrier versus one of its biggest rivals in our Visible vs Mint Mobile guide.

