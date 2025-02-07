Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Visible is offering the Galaxy S25 for $200 less than the competition for a limited time
Published on4 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series officially hit stores today and that includes Visible as well. The Verizon-owned prepaid service is known for offering unlimited data at an exceptionally low price, but for a limited time, it’s also a great way to snag a member of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family for cheap.
Visible is offering $200 off on the Galaxy S25, $300 on the Galaxy S25 Plus, and $400 off on the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the use of the checkout code GALAXY. This brings the phones down to $599.99, $699.99, and $899.99 respectively.
The only catch is you’ll have to pay for a year of Visible Plus service to get this discount, which means you’ll have to pay $395 upfront on top of the cost of the phone. On the bright side you’ll not only be saving on the phone but paying annually also saves you $145 in total over a monthly plan.
Is Visible worth your consideration? We dive into this in greater detail in our Visible vs Verizon comparison, but the short answer is yes. If you don’t mind online only customer service and are looking for a truly unlimited wireless provider, Visible is hard to beat.
Even if you decide Visible Plus isn’t for you, you can always take the phone to another carrier or downgrade to Visible Basic once the year is up. In fact, the phone will automatically unlock 60 days after you buy it, so you can technically transfer to another network at any point after that, though you’d still have Visible Plus service remaining that would go wasted.