Visible is offering the Galaxy S25 for $200 less than the competition for a limited time

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series officially hit stores today and that includes Visible as well. The Verizon-owned prepaid service is known for offering unlimited data at an exceptionally low price, but for a limited time, it’s also a great way to snag a member of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family for cheap.

The only catch is you’ll have to pay for a year of Visible Plus service to get this discount, which means you’ll have to pay $395 upfront on top of the cost of the phone. On the bright side you’ll not only be saving on the phone but paying annually also saves you $145 in total over a monthly plan.

Is Visible worth your consideration? We dive into this in greater detail in our Visible vs Verizon comparison, but the short answer is yes. If you don’t mind online only customer service and are looking for a truly unlimited wireless provider, Visible is hard to beat.

Even if you decide Visible Plus isn’t for you, you can always take the phone to another carrier or downgrade to Visible Basic once the year is up. In fact, the phone will automatically unlock 60 days after you buy it, so you can technically transfer to another network at any point after that, though you’d still have Visible Plus service remaining that would go wasted.

Visible - Plans starting at $20 a month for a limited time! Visible - Plans starting at $20 a month for a limited time! Aiming to simplify and reduce the costs of mobile connectivity, Visible by Verizon is a simplified carrier that offers limited plans, no hidden fees, and connectivity to the Verizon network. See price at Visible Save $5.00

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like