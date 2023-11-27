Verizon's Visible wants you to save $10 on your phone bill forever with this deal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Over the past few weeks, Verizon’s Visible has been running a nifty deal: sign up for the Visible Plus plan and get $10 off your bill for the first six months. That’s not bad, but it will be disappointing when that trial period is over, and your bill jumps up to the regular price. Thankfully, that’s not a problem today, as the Cyber Monday Visible deal extends that $10 discount indefinitely! Get Visible Plus at a $10 discount forever (22% off) with code 35FLASH

To be clear, this means if you sign up as a new Visible customer today on the Visible Plus plan, you’ll get $10 off the list price every month forever. As long as you keep your subscription active and in good standing, you’ll always pay $10 less than everyone else.

Keep in mind that the Visible Plus plan is already pretty cheap at $45 per month. The $10 discount is a huge chunk off that price — it equates to about 22% off! In other words, this is like having a 22% off coupon every month for life.

The Visible Plus plan is also the company’s best one. It offers unlimited premium data on Verizon’s mmWave 5G network (where available), 50GB of premium-level Sub6 5G or 4G LTE (and then unlimited standard data after that), unlimited mobile hotspot for one connected device, and 500MB of full-speed roaming data each day in supported international countries. This is a terrific plan for someone looking for a single line with tons of data and the ability to travel with their SIM worry-free.

The clock is ticking on this Visible deal, though. You need to sign up today, as the deal will end on November 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Once that time passes, you’ll be back to getting the $10 discount for just the first six months.

Get the deal by clicking the button below and using the promo code 35FLASH at checkout!

