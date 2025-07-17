This prepaid provider now supports cellular Pixel, Apple, and Galaxy Watch models

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible has expanded its cellular watch support to include the new Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, in addition to existing support for Pixel and Apple Watches.

Officially, only the Galaxy Watch 8, 8 Classic, and Ultra are supported, but there are rumors that older Galaxy Watches may eventually be added.

In addition to the Galaxy Watch 8, you’ll also find support for Pixel Watch 2 or newer, as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer.

While prepaid carriers have typically lagged behind the big three when it comes to cellular watch support, that’s become less true over the last year or so. Brands like US Mobile, Google Fi, and a few others have started to embrace cellular watch support, though usually for just one or two brands or specific models. If you’re looking for the widest cellular watch support among prepaid carriers, there are few options better than Visible.

While Visible initially only supported the Apple Watch, that changed just last month with the addition of Pixel Watch support. Now, the Verizon-owned prepaid brand is extending its support even further with the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 8.

As first spotted by ilikewolves99 on the Visible subreddit, the latest Visible app update notes mention that Visible is now compatible with the Galaxy Watch 8, 8 Classic, and Ultra. For now, there’s no way to activate an older Galaxy Watch, but several commenters in the original thread said customer service reps claimed that other models should eventually work, though they aren’t in the system yet.

Of course, this could just be a few lower-level customer service reps speaking out of turn, so take the promise of wider Galaxy Watch support with a grain of salt for now.

If you need cellular watch support but don’t want to buy the new Galaxy Watch 8, Visible also supports older Pixel Watches (back to the Pixel Watch 2) and Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

