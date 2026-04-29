Visible now has its own 5G home internet option, and it's actually pretty cheap

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible now offers 5G Home Internet for an introductory price of $50, which includes all necessary equipment and two months of service.

Visible Home Internet runs on the same network as Verizon Home Internet and is just $30 a month (taxes and fees included) after the intro period.

Visible Home Internet is available for existing Visible customers starting today.

While 5G home internet might not be for everyone, the big three carriers have increasingly focused on offering the service as an alternative to wired solutions like cable and fiber. While the big three initially offered their services directly under the postpaid model, we’ve seen many of their prepaid partners also offer 5G home internet services, including Metro, Straight Talk, and Mint Mobile. Now it seems that Visible is getting in on the game as well.

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Visible Home Internet is available starting today with an intro offer that gives you two months of service for just $49.99, alongside a free 5G gateway (basically the modem). There are no lease payments or anything else here, and future months of service will only set you back $30 a month with all taxes and fees included. You can save even more by paying $300 upfront annually, which works out to just $25 a month.

The pricing here is actually pretty solid, since most other prepaid 5G home internet options are closer to the $35- $45 range. The only real catch is that you’ll need a mobile plan with Visible, though that’s true of most of its prepaid competitors as well.

The big question is whether this is actually a good service or not. Typically, 5G home internet isn’t quite as fast as wired alternatives, but it can come pretty close. That said, it’s likely that this service is deprioritized compared to Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Based on pricing alone, Visible Home Internet looks like a great value. How valuable is harder to answer until we see real-world usage data.

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