Verizon is offering a free Netflix subscription with its NFL Plus Bundle, as well other great perks

TL;DR Verizon has several new (and a few existing) promotions in time for the start of the NFL season.

The most impressive deal gets you a year of NFL Plus Premium and Netflix Premium together for just $99.99, a savings of $276 a year.

There’s also a Peacock Premium Bundle that includes Netflix Premium for $79.99 a year.

The 2024 NFL season kicks off next month on September 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs playing an AFC title rematch against the Baltimore Ravens. Still not sure how you plan to tune in? If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to NFL Plus or NFL Plus Premium, you might want to consider Verizon’s latest bundle.

Normally an NFL Plus Premium subscription would cost you $99.99 a year no matter where you get it, but if you sign up for Verizon’s new bundle you’ll also get Netflix Premium for absolutely free for a full 12 months. The new combined plan will reportedly save you $276 a year according to Verizon. If you don’t want the extra Netflix subscription Verizon also offers month access or a year of the standard NFL Plus for less.

For those who are unfamiliar with NFL Plus Premium, the service gives you access to seven exclusive live games during the 2024-2025 season, as well as 24/7 football news coverage, and so much more.

While this is easily the best Verizon offer for NFL fans, Verizon also notes it will offer customers a free season of Sunday Ticket. This is a sports package that brings you regular NLF games not carried by local broadcasts in your area. This new offer is also for new mobile or home internet customers that sign up for select plans, or existing customers that upgrade to select devices on Unlimited Plus. You can learn more about the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion on Verizon’s website.

Beyond these two offers, Verizon has plenty of other sports-related perks, including the ESPN+ Disney Bundle for $10 a month and a Peacock bundle that gets you a free year of Netflix Premium with the purchase of a full year of Peacock Premium for just $79.99. Even YouTube TV subscribers can get $10 off per month with a YouTube TV subscription perk through Verizon. Check out the full press release for more details on the packages and what plans are required to qualify for each.

