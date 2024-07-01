Don't trash your old iPhone! Verizon will give you a free new iPhone 15 for it

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is running a deal for the iPhone 15.

The carrier will accept any iPhone in any condition for as much as 100% off toward the purchase of an iPhone 15.

Another deal will allow you to get a free iPad, Apple Watch, or 65-inch TV.

Although the iPhone 16 launch is only a few months out, there are still plenty of reasons to pick up an iPhone 15. Now Verizon is giving consumers one more reason to think about grabbing one.

First spotted by The Mobile Report, Verizon currently has a few deals on the latest iPhone. If you’re a Verizon customer, or you’ve been planning to switch to the carrier, you can get an iPhone 15 right now for as much as 100% off.

If you’re an existing customer, it doesn’t matter if you have an old iPhone or if it is heavily damaged. Verizon is accepting any iPhone in any condition for trade-in.

The highlight of the promotion offers the base model iPhone 15 for free with the purchase of a new line or the trade-in of an old iPhone. You can also get one of the higher-end models, but with $830 taken off the price.

Another deal you can jump on will net you a free iPad, Apple Watch, or TV. The TV in question is a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with Dolby Vision that normally sells for $760. For this deal, however, you’ll need to enter into an installment plan for the iPhone 15.

For a phone that still has plenty of value left, these are deals that are hard to pass by. Especially if you’re currently on the market for a new TV.

