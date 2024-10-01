Interested in free Becky G or Xavi tickets? Verizon has your back

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon Access is getting ready to host two new concerts as part of its Verizon Access Concert Series.

Xavi will play in Houston on October 25, while Becky G will perform on November 12 in Miami.

You can score tickets either through the MyVerizon app or via participating Verizon stores through their in-store sweepstakes.

Verizon Access is essentially Big Red’s equivalent to T-Mobile Tuesdays, offering free concert tickets, giveaways, and more all for free. Just as the fate of the latter becomes a little less clear amid the transition to the T Life app and other subtle changes to its giveaways, Verizon Access seems to be ramping things up with the introduction of the Verizon Access Concert Series.

The new concert series will kick off with two different events. The first concert is on October 25 in Houston and will feature Xavi, while the second event is on November 12 in Miami and will feature Becky G.

While the concert tickets are free for Verizon customers, there are obviously only so many to go around. You’ll have to claim the tickets through the MyVerizon app starting on October 3 for Xavi and October 11 for Becky G. Alternately, those in the Houston or Miami area can stop by participating local stores to try and score tickets in person starting on October 9 through an in-store sweepstakes. You can find a list of all the locations with tickets and the official sweepstakes rules on Verizon’s website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments