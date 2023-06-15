Valorant Mobile release date: What to expect and when to expect it

Riot Games

There’s no doubt that Valorant Mobile is one of the most anticipated upcoming Android games out there, primed to take on heavy hitters like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile when Riot Games finally releases it into the wild. So when exactly is the Valorant Mobile release date and how will the game match up with the PC version? Here’s everything we know so far.

QUICK ANSWER Neither Riot Games nor Tencent has announced an official release date for Valorant Mobile, but it is under closed testing in South East Asia as of mid-2023. We may learn more later in 2023, but it's likely not going to be widely available until 2024. KEY SECTIONS When will Valorant Mobile be released?

How will it compare to the PC version?

Is there a Valorant Mobile beta?

When will Valorant Mobile be released?

As of mid-2023, there is still no official release date for Valorant Mobile. It’s now been over two years since the game was first announced, and three years since the release of its PC counterpart. At this point, it’s very unlikely to come out in 2023, but it’s possible that we get an official release date in the coming months.

There was some speculation that we would learn the Valorant Mobile release date at the three year anniversary event for Valorant PC in June 2023, but in the end, nothing materialized. There is another major Valorant event later this year, and that’s looking to be the most likely place to learn when Valorant Mobile will be released on Android and iOS.

We’ll update this article as soon as we know more.

How will Valorant Mobile compare to the PC version?

Riot Games and Tencent haven’t announced too much about Valorant Mobile yet, but if it’s anything like Riot’s League of Legends mobile spinoff Wild Rift or COD Mobile and other mobile shooters, it will be treated as a separate release. That said, from the leaked Valorant Mobile gameplay video from early 2022 above, the game itself looks fairly similar in terms of mechanics and gameplay.

It will feature many of the same agents and abilities as the PC version, but likely with quality-of-life improvements to suit mobile control schemes. It’s almost guaranteed to be free-to-play, although cosmetics and gameplay modes will probably differ between the two versions. There may be some rewards for connecting your Riot account with your mobile account, but it’s unlikely to feature any kind of cross-progression or crossplay between the two platforms.

Is there a Valorant Mobile beta? There is currently closed testing for Valorant Mobile, but it’s limited to users in China. Asia has long been the hotbed of both esports and mobile gaming. It’s also the home country of Valorant Mobile developer Tencent, and it seems that the bulk of the game’s development is happening in Shanghai.

As for a North American beta, nothing has been announced yet. The United States is typically one of the last areas to gain access to mobile betas, so expect the game to hit other regions long before the US. It is not currently available for pre-registration on the website, the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store.

Who is developing Valorant Mobile? Valorant Mobile is being developed by Tencent Games. Valorant developer Riot Games is owned by Tencent, which has much more experience with mobile titles.

Will Valorant Mobile have crossplay with the PC version? Riot Games has not confirmed or denied crossplay on Valorant Mobile, but it’s unlikely considering the game’s competitive nature and the fact that it’s not being developed in-house.

Will Valorant Mobile feature cross-progression with the PC version? Riot Games has not announced anything related to cross-progression, but it’s unlikely considering that it’s being developed by Tencent Games rather than Riot itself.

