PSA: Be careful when installing UV glue screen protectors

TL;DR UV glue screen protectors are a good option for curved-screen phones.

However, the glue can seep into the phone’s buttons and ports and cause mechanical issues if it is not applied properly.

To avoid these risks, have it installed by a professional.

Like most smartphone users, you likely take the safety of your device seriously, and what better way to keep your phone protected than to use a screen protector? Thanks to the growing popularity of UV glue screen protectors, particularly for curved-screen devices, many smartphone users are springing for these advanced protectors. However, as a Reddit user discovered, UV glue screen protectors come with their own set of risks.

The problem with UV glue screen protectors Reddit user LingeringCarmine recently shared their unfortunate experience with the installation of a UV glue screen protector on their Samsung Galaxy device. In the post, they reported that the UV glue had seeped into the device’s volume button, causing it to detach. To make matters worse, the glue also seeped into the S Pen’s slot, causing a rippled texture on its body.

In this case, fortunately, the S Pen’s tip is completely replaceable, and a new S Pen can even be purchased through Samsung’s online store. However, the volume button detaching is a far more significant issue; one that will likely require repair, which, ultimately, could cost them more money.

Apart from these issues, UV glue screen protectors can also pose other risks, including causing fingerprint recognition failure, skin allergies, stuck buttons, and more.

How to safely install UV glue screen protectors While UV glue screen protectors may not be as easy to apply as traditional protectors, you don’t need to swear them off. They’re a good fit for curved-screen phones, and you get much better protection because the protector fully sticks to the screen. If you choose to go this route, though, be sure to have your UV glue screen protector installed by a professional. You’ll also want to check that they are covering the buttons and ports of your phone to prevent the glue from seeping in and that they’re wiping away any excess glue on the sides of the phone.

