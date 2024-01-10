Poll: How often do you use a power bank for your phone?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Power banks are incredibly handy accessories, allowing you to charge your phone when you’re away from the mains. And they’re available in all shapes and sizes.

Colleague Jonathan Feist got us wondering about the last time we used a power bank, though. So we thought we’d turn this question over to you. You can answer our poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

How often do you use a power bank on your phone? 263 votes Every day or so 10 % Every week 15 % Every month or so 7 % Every few months 8 % Only when traveling/camping 38 % I don't know 2 % I don't have a power bank 19 %

We can see why you might use a power bank every day or every week. You might live in an area with an unreliable electricity supply, forcing you to top up via a portable charger. Or you might have to travel every day, meaning you’re away from the mains plug most of the time. Then again, it’s also possible you have a phone with a crappy battery, necessitating a top-up midway through the day.

Me? I only really use a power bank when I’m traveling. Although I did go camping for the first time as an adult recently (I know!), and actually used my power bank a couple of times.

Comments