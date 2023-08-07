Does US Mobile support Wi-Fi calling?

It wasn’t long ago that Wi-Fi calling was a feature that was mostly only offered by major carriers. That’s no longer the case, as most prepaid carriers also have Wi-Fi calling. This includes US Mobile. In this quick guide, we take a closer look at US Mobile Wi-Fi calling and what is required to get it working.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, US Mobile offers Wi-Fi calling on all of its plans. To enable it on your device, you'll want to go into your phone's settings. The exact steps will vary depending on if you have an Android phone or iPhone.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on a US Mobile device

Does US Mobile have Wi-Fi calling?

Yes, US Mobile supports Wi-Fi calling. Every device sold by US Mobile should play nicely with US Mobile Wi-Fi calling but what about phones you bring yourself? As long as they have VoLTE standards that are compatible with US Mobile’s (Verizon-based) network, then you shouldn’t have any issues using Wi-Fi calling on unlocked devices as well.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on your US Mobile device

Apple Apple’s latest iPhones all support Wi-Fi calls, though you’ll want to ensure your software is current. To turn on US Mobile Wi-Fi calling you just need to do the following: On your iPhone, open Settings. Go to Cellular. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Tap the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle to turn it on. In the confirmation, tap Enable.

Android Pretty much every Android device also supports Wi-Fi calling though you’ll want to make sure it is compatible with US Mobile’s VoLTE standards. Just about any phone officially sold in the US should qualify.

Here’s how you turn the feature on: Go to Settings. Type in Wi-Fi Calling into the search box. Navigate to the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap it to turn it on.

US Mobile Wi-Fi calling not working? Running into issues with Wi-Fi calling? There are a few things you should check that could possibly solve this issue: Ensure your phone is properly connected to your Wi-Fi.

Ensure your OS is up to date.

Make sure Airplane mode isn’t on by mistake.

Ensure Wi-Fi calling is turned on in the settings.

Make sure your device is actually supports US Mobile VoLTE standards. If you’ve checked the following and it makes no difference, you’re next move is to contact customer support at 1-878-205-0088 or you can find more contact options through their website.

