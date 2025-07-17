US Mobile is upgrading its Unlimited plans with uncapped data, improved roaming, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Earlier this year, US Mobile introduced truly unlimited data to its Dark Star plan. While the rollout didn’t go off without a few hitches, it seems US Mobile is hoping to extend its unlimited footprint even further. Starting today, US Mobile’s unlimited plans are getting an upgrade despite keeping the same price as always.

According to the carrier, Unlimited Premium will no longer include data caps across Dark Star, Warp, and Lightspeed, and now includes 20GB of international data, 200 international minutes, and 250 texts. You’ll also get high-priority data on Dark Star and Warp. For those who use a lot of hotspot access, you’ll get 200GB with Dark Star, as well as 10GB of domestic roaming data; Warp and Lightspeed customers will get 50GB of hotspot access.

It’s worth noting that just because US Mobile is removing official caps doesn’t mean your account is truly unlimited, and so things like excessive speed tests and other atypical behavior can still get you into trouble here. For everyday users, this shouldn’t be a concern, though.

Although most of the changes impact the Unlimited Premium plan, the Unlimited Starter plan will now also include high-speed data on Dark Star, as well as 70GB of high-speed data on Warp and Lightspeed. Starting on August 18, Warp users on this plan will default to QCI-8, but you can still get faster priority Warp (Verizon) access for $4 a month, or $3 a month if on an annual plan. For those on Dark Star, the Starter plan also includes the same 10GB of domestic roaming data you’d get with Unlimited Premium.

Beyond the core plan changes, US Mobile is also lowering the costs of its roaming add-ons for international travelers. For example, you can now get 5GB of data, 500 minutes, and 500 texts for just $30. The new changes are available starting today, but existing users likely won’t see the changes until the next billing cycle.

Even without these changes, US Mobile is easily one of the better prepaid carriers around, especially for those looking for access to all three major networks. For a small additional monthly fee, you can even add the ability to use two of the major networks at once on the same device, giving you one of the widest domestic coverage footprints possible.

If you’re at all curious about the multi-network feature, you’ll be happy to know you can now try it for free. The trial gives you the opportunity to test all three networks with no line switching or porting required. If you have an existing plan you’ll get multi-network access free for two billing cycles. Not a customer already? Those without a plan can also sign up for a 30-day free trial that includes both unlimited service and multi-network support.

Looking for the best price? Right now, you can secure Unlimited Premium for just 35 a month with the use of the code FULLSPEED at checkout.

