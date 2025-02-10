Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When you think of streaming perks you probably associate them with postpaid service from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile. Funny enough, the latter of these is the only one of the big carriers that offer streaming perks without an additional charge, and even then it’s only on select plans. One place you might not expect to get a streaming perk is from US Mobile, but it’s a little-known benefit for new customers that you may not be aware of.

The first condition is that you’ll need at least three Unlimited Premium lines to get the perk and autopsy must be turned on. Unlimited Premium costs $44 a month with taxes and fees included. For that price, you get unlimited talk, text, and data alongside unlimited priority data and 50GB of hotspot data. You also get a few other extras like the ability to transfer between Warp (Verizon), Dark Star (AT&T), and T-Mobile (Light Speed) networks.

Be aware that this perk isn’t unlimited. After 12 months, you’ll have to pay out of pocket if you want to keep the service. Still, this is a good way to save $100 or more over the course of the year. The good news is this deal applies to both new and existing customers as well, as long as you haven’t used the perk before.

So, what kind of perks can you pick from? There are several different music, video, and gaming options. Let’s start with the music services: Slacker Plus LiveXLive

Pandora Plus

Audible

Spotify Family

Apple Music Family As for video and gaming: Apple TV Plus

Disney Plus trio

Netflix Standard

HBO Max

PlayStation Plus

Xbox Live Gold Once you’ve picked a perk and followed US Mobile’s instructions upon sign-up, you’ll simply continue using the service as normal with your regular payment, and the credit for the service will be applied directly to your monthly US Mobile charges.

Just be aware that this credit won’t kick in until your second month of service. You’ll also have to re-verify your credited service every three months so US Mobile can adjust the credit based on any changes in the fee up to $15 a month.

US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile - Unlimited plans starting at $17.50 a month US Mobile is the only carrier that gives you the choice between all three major US networks, and the ability to switch between them for a small fee! See price at US Mobile

You might like