US Mobile's firecracker $249 Pixel 9 deal is coming back for the Fourth of July

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is bringing back its $249 Pixel 9 deal for new and existing customers.

The offer discounts the Google flagship by a whopping 68%

The deal goes live on Friday, July 4, 2025.

US Mobile is once again getting ready to offer its wild Pixel 9 deal, which will see the $799 phone drop down to just $249 on the carrier. The deal is valid for both new and existing US Mobile customers. The only catch is that the device will be locked to the carrier’s network for 90 days of active service.

New subscribers can avail themselves of the $249 Pixel 9 promotion on US Mobile with any unlimited plan, including Unlimited Flex, Unlimited Starter, or Unlimited Premium.

Existing US Mobile subscribers on Unlimited or By-the-Gig plans for 90+ days can also participate in the Pixel 9 beta without switching their plans.

The new US Mobile deal on the Pixel 9 goes live tomorrow, Friday, July 4, at 11 AM ET and will remain available while supplies last, so hurry up and snag your $249 Pixel 9 before stocks run out. The carrier has already sold out this deal twice before, so there may not be another chance for you to grab the flagship Pixel at this low price.

