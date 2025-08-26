You have just two more days to get a year of US Mobile unlimited for less than $200

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is marking its one-year “Super Carrier” milestone with limited-time promotions ending September 28.

Unlimited Premium costs $299 per year ($24.90/m) or $35 per month with uncapped data and 20GB international roaming, while Unlimited Starter costs $199 per year.Pixel 10 phones are discounted with annual Unlimited plans: Pixel 10 from $499, Pixel 10 Pro from $669, and Pixel 10 Pro XL from $789.

If you’ve been thinking about giving a new phone carrier a try and don’t mind switching to prepaid, there are few options more popular than US Mobile. Not only does it have some of the most aggressive pricing around, but it’s also the only carrier out there that supports all three major US networks. This wasn’t always the case, as the carrier only added support for all three networks about a year ago when it declared itself a Super Carrier. In celebration of this anniversary, you have until September 28 to get in on some of its best hardware and plan deals yet.

Right now, you can get Unlimited Premium for just $299 a year, or what works out to just $24.90 a month. Those who prefer to pay monthly can also get the same plan for $35 a month, down from its usual price of $44 a month. This gives you uncapped data on all three networks, 20GB of monthly international roaming, and more.

Want to save even more? Unlimited Starter still gives you a ton of data and many of the same features, but for just $199 a year, or what works out to $16.58 a month. You can pick between Warp (Verizon), Dark Star (AT&T), and Light Speed (T-Mobile) for both plans. Be aware that the promotional pricing does not apply to Unlimited Starter monthly plans.

That’s not the only major offer on the table here. Right now, you can also get a Pixel 10 for as little as $499 with an annual Unlimited plan, or $529 for all other customers. Likewise, the Pixel 10 Pro can be yours for just $669 with an annual Unlimited plan, or $699 without. Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is available for $789 with an annual Unlimited plan, or $819 without.

Remember, you only have until Thursday to get in on these excellent offers. Want to know more about the carrier? Take a closer look at our guide comparing Verizon to US Mobile or our T-Mobile vs US Mobile comparison.

