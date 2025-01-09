A new packaging label will help US consumers buy safer smart home devices this year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The White House has launched the US Cyber Trust Mark, a new voluntary safety label for smart home and IoT devices.

Devices meeting the cybersecurity criteria will receive the label after compliance testing, ensuring better consumer protection.

Launching in 2025, the program will include a QR code for detailed security information, and platforms like Amazon and BestBuy will highlight certified products.

The White House has announced the launch of a new safety label for smart home and other internet-connected devices sold in the US. Called the US Cyber Trust Mark, this is a voluntary label companies can attach to devices like home security cameras, smart speakers, routers, and baby monitors. These devices usually come with easy-to-guess default passwords leading to hacks. They also don’t come with well-defined information on security updates. That’s where the Cyber Trust Mark program comes in. It is designed to enhance cybersecurity standards for connected devices and provide consumers with a clear way to identify products that meet specific security criteria.

A US Cyber Trust Mark will allow manufacturers of smart home devices to test their products against established cybersecurity criteria from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology. Products that earn the safety label will have to go through compliance testing by accredited labs. This will provide an easy way for American consumers to see the cybersecurity standards of products they choose to bring into their homes, much like the Energy Star initiative that helps consumers recognize energy-efficient home appliances.

FCC

The Cyber Trust Mark has been in development for the past 18 months. In December last year, the FCC announced the conditional approval of 11 companies as Cybersecurity Label Administrators. The label (see above) will initially appear on wireless consumer IoT products that meet the program’s cybersecurity standards. It will be accompanied by a QR code that consumers can scan for easy-to-understand details about the security of the product, such as the support period for the product and whether software patches and security updates are automatic.

In its press release, the White House noted that the Cyber Trust Mark program is “open for business in 2025,” and companies will soon be able to submit their products for testing to earn the label. Platforms like BestBuy and Amazon will highlight labeled products, and consumers can look for products bearing the Trust Mark on the shelves.

