Here's how US carriers are helping customers after Maui fires

TL;DR US carriers have announced various measures for customers in the wake of deadly Maui wildfires.

These measures include bill credits and unlimited calls, texting, and data usage.

A series of wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, have resulted in 55 deaths so far, with thousands more being evacuated. Now, US carriers have announced a variety of relief measures for customers.

For starters, Google has quietly confirmed that impacted Fi Wireless customers will get a $20 credit on their bill. The news came via a notice to affected customers (h/t: Redditor matchless2), with the credit based on their billing zip code.

T-Mobile has also confirmed unlimited talk, texting, and data to affected users who aren’t already on an unlimited plan. This is in effect from August 10 to 14, and the carrier has also listed applicable zip codes.

What are Verizon and AT&T doing? Verizon has also revealed relief measures for affected customers, specifically offering unlimited calling, texting, and data to prepaid and contract customers. This measure is in effect from August 10 to 23 and affects customers with a Maui billing address.

Finally, AT&T said it was waiving overage fees to offer unlimited calls, texts, and data usage to prepaid and contract customers in “affected areas.” This will be in effect until August 16.

In saying so, cellular service was reportedly down in parts of Maui owing to the wildfire. But carriers have confirmed that they’ll deploy solutions such as mobile cell sites and generators to restore coverage.

