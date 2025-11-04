An upcoming Kindle rival could run Android and offer a faster refresh rate

TL;DR DASUNG has teased a new Not-eReader Revolutionary Edition, expected to come in 7.8-inch and 10.3-inch models.

The devices are claimed to feature a 50Hz E Ink refresh rate and run Android.

Pricing, launch date, availability, and processor details remain unannounced.

DASUNG is gearing up for a new addition to its Not-eReader lineup, teasing what it calls the Revolutionary Edition. The China-based e-ink specialist hasn’t released official specifications or a launch date yet, but early reports suggest the company could be preparing to push its e-paper tech further than before. The new lineup is set to include two models, a 7.8-inch “078” and a 10.3-inch “103.” The devices are teased as boasting a 50Hz refresh rate, a claim that, if accurate, would represent a significant step forward for E ink responsiveness. Smoother scrolling and less ghosting are hot-ticket upgrades and would certainly give the DASUNG devices an edge over current offerings.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Beyond that, the Revolutionary Edition is likely to ship with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,600mAh battery, as well as run on Android. However, these details do not appear to be officially confirmed by DASUNG. There’s also no word on the processor, pricing, or which Android version the new devices might run.

The Not-eReader series has always occupied an unusual space between tablet, e-reader, and monitor. Past models doubled as Android-based reading devices and even secondary displays for PCs, appealing to a small but passionate group of e-ink enthusiasts. The Revolutionary Edition seems to follow that same formula. However, according to ITHome, the new models may not support independent monitor functionality. It is clear, though, that with Android on board and a 50Hz refresh rate, the new devices are aiming for faster performance and greater versatility than current market leaders.

Online reactions so far have been cautiously optimistic. Users on Reddit welcomed the possibility of a faster, smoother e-ink experience, while also noting that 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage sound modest for a 2025 device. There’s also concern about the potential price tag. Others question whether pushing refresh rates higher might come at the cost of contrast or battery life, both ongoing challenges for E Ink products.

In short, DASUNG has teased something intriguing, but the details are murky. E-ink fans know the drill by now: every generation promises a smoother, faster leap forward, and every leap comes with its own trade-offs. If DASUNG can deliver on even part of its 50Hz tease without sacrificing contrast or endurance, the Revolutionary Edition could mark real progress for Android-powered e-paper. Until the company confirms official specs, release timing, and availability, it’s best to keep expectations in check.

Follow