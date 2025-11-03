Did you get notified about an uninstalled app on your T-Mobile device? Here's why

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Recently, some T-Mobile Android users have received a message stating “com.applovin.array.apphub.tmobile uninstalled successfully.”

The notice refers to the removal of AppHub, a preinstalled app from AppLovin that functioned as an app recommendation platform.

AppHub was discontinued after reports showed it could silently install apps, so the uninstall message reflects its permanent removal and is not a system error or bug.

As first spotted on Reddit by user OkAsk3950, it seems many Android-owning T-Mobile customers have recently received the same message: “com.applovin.array.apphub.tmobile uninstalled successfully”. So what is this app exactly, and why is it suddenly being removed without warning? It turns out that this has to do with a pre-installed app called AppHub.

While AppHub is supposed to be an app recommendation platform, a fairly recent code dive was released that indicated how the app could be used to install apps without consent. Many T-Mobile users have also experienced these silent installs firsthand. After the code was released, the company behind the app reported to Bloomberg that it was discontinuing its AppHub business altogether. It seems that’s exactly what’s now starting to happen.

This uninstall is actually a win for device privacy and security. It’s a bit odd that T-Mobile hasn’t officially addressed the issue to let customers know what’s going on, but at least the good news is that this isn’t a bug or glitch. Bottom line, there’s nothing to worry about here.

