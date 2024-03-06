This phone has a 23,800mAh battery, but still charges faster than the Pixel 7a

TL;DR A new smartphone dubbed the Tank 3 has been launched, featuring a 23,800mAh battery.

The phone charges in two hours, making it slightly faster than the Pixel 7a’s charging time.

The Tank 3 also brings a flexible camera system, IP68 rating, microSD card slot, a laser rangefinder, and a camping light.

Most mainstream smartphones usually have batteries topping out at 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh. We’ve also seen phones with 20,000mAh batteries or higher, but these devices usually disappoint in other areas.

Now, it turns out that niche mobile brand Unihertz (or rather 8849, which seems to be closely affiliated with Unihertz) has recently launched the Tank 3 rugged phone, and it’s easily the most impressive phone with a huge battery.

Unihertz Titan 3: This phone will last for days The biggest selling point is naturally the 23,800mAh battery. This might be the biggest battery in a commercially available phone — it remains to be seen whether Energizer’s 28,000mAh phone will actually be released. Unihertz says the battery is good for 38 hours of gaming, 48 hours of (presumably online) video, or 1,800 hours of standby time.

The best part about the battery is that the phone supports 120W wired charging speeds. That means you can get a 100% charge in just two hours, beating the Google Pixel 7a (two hours and two minutes in our review). This is fantastic news because phones with huge batteries have long had extremely slow charging times.

Yes, 120W charging speeds will cause notable battery degradation after a few years. But a 23,800mAh battery will only effectively drop down to 19,040mAh if we assume the phone battery degrades by 20% after 800 charging cycles.

You can also use the phone to charge other phones via a USB-C to USB-C cable. That’s not a new feature by any stretch, but it does become a viable feature here owing to the giant battery.

The most impressive phone in its class? Phones with humungous batteries often tend to skimp in other categories, but the Unihertz Titan 3 leaves almost no stone unturned. Expect a mid-range but still powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.79-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen (presumably LCD, though).

Unihertz Titan 3: Hot or not? 76 votes Hot 74 % Not 26 %

We also get a pretty good camera system on paper, consisting of a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 64MP night vision camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera (ostensibly 2x or 3x). A 50MP selfie camera is also available on the front of the device.

The Titan 3 also comes with a few features you might not expect on a phone with such a huge battery. There’s an IP68 rating, microSD card support, and dual-frequency GPS. This is in addition to features like a laser rangefinder for measurements and a camping light on the back.

The Unihertz Titan 3 just launched in China for 5,999 yuan (~$833). Fortunately, it looks like Amazon has also offered the phone for a while now, coming in at $639.99. That’s not the cheapest price for a phone with a huge battery, but it’s tough to argue that you aren’t getting a lot of bang for your buck. Just don’t expect much (if anything) in the way of system updates.

Comments